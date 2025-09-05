Brewers' Freddy Peralta Makes MLB History
The Milwaukee Brewers are getting a stretch from starting pitcher Freddy Peralta right now that you aren't going to see very often.
Peralta hasn't allowed an unearned run since August 5th. That isn't a typo -- I double-checked. Peralta has made five starts since then and hasn't allowed an earned run in any of them. That's 28 innings pitched over the last five starts without allowing a run. His ERA dropped from 3.03 on Aug. 5th way down to 2.50, where it is at right now.
The Brewers are getting a season for the ages from Freddy Peralta
On Thursday, Peralta went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies and allowed just two base hits, walked three, struck out eight, and obviously didn't allow an earned run. OptaSTATS shared on social media that no other pitcher in the MLB modern era has gone five straight starts with at least five innings pitched and didn't allow a run in any while also allowing three or fewer base hits in each.
"Last 5 outings for the Brewers' Freddy Peralta: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R. 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R," they shared. "No other MLB pitcher in the modern era has tossed 5.0+ scoreless innings with 3 or fewer hits allowed in 5 consecutive appearances."
Now, that's incredible. As has been the case all year, when the Brewers have needed Peralta, he has stepped up. The Brewers hit a slight cold patch in August at times, but every fifth day Peralta gave the club a chance to break out of it and that has already continued into September. The Brewers have a serious National League Cy Young Award contender on their hands and to make matters better, he's under team control next year as well at a cheap cost. There were trade rumors earlier in the season. But, that's a wild thought. The Brewers' championship window is opening right now and Peralta could help to get the club there.
