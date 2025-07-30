Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta Makes History Pre-Trade Deadline
The biggest story around baseball right now is about the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but there is more going on across the league.
Even with all of the rumors and speculation running rampant, there's real baseball happening each and every day. As you scroll, the vast majority of the stories and headlines you will see will have something to do various players in trade rumors and landing spots for them. That's going to be the case with the Milwaukee Brewers as well, but there's more to follow as well.
Milwaukee is the best team in baseball. Milwaukee entered play on Wednesday with a 64-43 record before its series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Throughout the contest on Wednesday, Brewers ace Freddy Peralta made team history. He pitched four innings and allowed five earned runs so it wasn't his best outing, but he struck out three batters and moved into third place on the Brewers' all-time strikeout list, per the team.
Peralta has been everything for the Brewers over the last eight years. There were trade rumors about him earlier in the season but it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere. He's under team control next season as well. If the Brewers don't trade him this summer or in the offseason, there's a realistic -- and likely -- chance that he could break the all-time record next season. He's at least on pace to do so. What a run for the righty.
More MLB: Andrew Vaughn Makes Brewers History After Just 15 Games