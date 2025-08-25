Brewers Rookie Named Best Defensive Player At His Position
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the more underrated rookies in the National League right now.
Brewers rookie outfielder Isaac Collins entered the 2025 season with almost no buzz at all. Injuries opened the door for a consistent opportunity for Collins. He played in just 11 games last year, but has appeared in 107 games so far. Over that stretch, he has slashed .273/.372/.424 with eight home runs, 43 RBIs, 14 stolen bases. 16 doubles, three triples, and 48 runs scored. On top of this, he is playing impactful defense. This is so much so to the point that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter said that Collins has been the best defensive left fielder in baseball overall this year.
The Brewers have one of the more surprising rookies in baseball
"Best: Isaac Collins, Milwaukee Brewers," Reuter said. "Metrics: 649.1 INN, 5 DRS, 9 OAA, 6 FRV, 1 assist. A 28-year-old rookie who never ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Brewers farm system, Collins has emerged as a key contributor for the first-place Brewers both offensively and defensively. Steven Kwan remains a top-tier defender, but DRS (17) and OAA (-1) are split on his performance, and he leads all left fielders with eight errors."
If there ever was a player that could sum up Milwaukee's consistent success, it would be Collins. He is a guy who had no buzz at all and is an older-than-average rookie. Who would've thought a few months later he could be arguably the best defensive left fielder in the game and playing a consistent role for the best team in baseball?
That's just what Milwaukee does. The Brewers have a next-man-up mentality and find a way through. Each season, the Brewers somehow get counted out before it starts. Then, they always find someone like Collins who performs well above expectations, and then all of a sudden they're in first place. Milwaukee is young and gritty. That's exactly what Collins is. If he plays his cards right, maybe he could find his way to some hardware this offseason as well.
