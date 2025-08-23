Brewers Ace Ranked High By MLB Writer After Strong 2025 Showing
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to truck along. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 81-48 and lead the National League Central by seven games over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They didn't do anything crazy at the trade deadline, but they ultimately didn't need to, as they have the NL Central under control and have proven to be the best team in the National League thus far in 2025.
Their starting pitching has performed well, led by ace Freddy Peralta. The team isn't stacked with superstars by any means, but they still find ways to get the job done, and Peralta is putting together a Cy Young-caliber season.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League teams' aces and Peralta and the Brewers were in the top 10 thanks to what has been a truly remarkable 2025 season.
Brewers ace ranked among top starting pitchers
"For half a decade now, Peralta has been a consistently solid, better-than-most-realize pitcher for the Brewers, with numbers (3.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10.8 K/9) not that far off from Gerrit Cole's (3.15 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10.8 K/9) since the beginning of 2021," Miller wrote.
"This year has been his best yet, though, at least from the perspective of ERA and wins, which would have made him a top candidate for Cy Young two decades ago. And he has had quite a few gems against likely playoff teams, going six scoreless innings against the Dodgers once, the Padres once and the Cubs twice."
In 26 starts, Peralta is 15-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 4.1 WAR while also recording 154 strikeouts over 142 2/3 innings of work. The two-time All-Star has quietly been one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball over the past several years, and he is somebody that can certainly be trusted in a postseason game.
The 29-year-old is a key piece of the puzzle for the Brewers, and they will need him to continue his surge down the stretch if they want to be the favorites for a World Series title this coming October.
But Milwaukee has certainly benefitted from having his presence at the top of its rotation. He has a club option for 2026, and it would seem likely that the Brewers would pick up that option and potentially even give him a contract extension next year.
More MLB: Brewers Old Friend Ready For Return Trip; 'Special' Milwaukee Fans