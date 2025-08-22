Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Old Friend Ready For Return Trip; 'Special' Milwaukee Fans

The former Brewers star is returning for the weekend...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Christian Koss (left) and shortstop Willy Adames (2) talk during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Christian Koss (left) and shortstop Willy Adames (2) talk during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers lost a significant piece of the organization this past offseason.

After three-plus years with the organization, former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames left the organization in free agency to sign a lucrative deal with the San Francisco Giants. It was well-deserved. Adames had a monster season in 2024 with the Brewers while launching 32 home runs and driving in 112 runs. They were both career highs and San Francisco made a massive offer.

The Brewers moved Joey Ortiz to shortstop to replace him, but there has been less offense from the position this year, of course.

Former Brewers star Willy Adames reacts to his return to Milwaukee

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames
Aug 21, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Adames is returning to town this weekend for a three-game series and talked about the fans as well as being embraced by the team right away, as transcribed by The Mercury News' Justice delos Santos.

"I don’t know how they’re going to react,” Adames said. “I hope it’s in a positive way because they showed me a lot of love when I was there and I gave them a lot of love back...

"Those four months that I spent there were insane,” Adames recalled after joining the team. “It felt like every day, we were going to do something special, like I was going to do something special for the team. I felt like I was loved every day — they were showing me so much love. I felt it and I embraced that. … We had (Josh) Hader, Devin (Williams), Avisail Garcia, who I played with in Tampa. All those guys we had there, and they made me feel special."

Adames was a beloved figure in this organization. He was a class act and did everything the right way. It was sad to see him leave this past offseason, but it was for a massive deal that he wasn't going to get in Milwaukee. So far this season, the move has worked out for both sides. The Brewers are the best team in baseball and Adames is having anotehr solid season.

