Brewers Ace Receiving A Lot Of Positive Buzz In Cy Young Race
The Milwaukee Brewers have put together one of the best seasons in all of baseball. Their roster has performed at a high level from top to bottom, and the farm system continues to churn out high-level talent.
The Brewers have been good for years, but haven't been able to sustain that success in the postseason. This year, there's a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee, including the division, the postseason, and potential award races.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently talked about Brewers ace Freddy Peralta as a potential Cy Young dark horse, though he has almost no chance of winning the award because of the dominant Paul Skenes.
Freddy Peralta emerging as a top NL Cy Young candidate
"The NL Cy Young conversation has been a Paul Skenes coronation pretty much all year long, and for good reason: He's got a 1.92 ERA that's more than a half a run better than his next closest competition, for crying out loud," Landers wrote. "But while other National League aces like Cristopher Sanchez and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have all had their turn in the spotlight, one name has flown way under the radar: Brewers righty Freddy Peralta, who's in the midst of a breakout season at age 29.
"Peralta has long been a tantalizing arm, with one of the best fastballs in the sport and the ability to overwhelm any time he took the mound. This year, though, he's finally found the consistency to go with that ceiling, using his curveball and changeup more and keeping hitters on their toes. He's fourth in the NL in ERA, fifth in WHIP and sixth in K/9, and he's one of the most underrated reasons the Brewers have sprinted to the best record in baseball despite injuries almost everywhere else in their starting rotation."
Peralta won't be able to steal the award from Skenes, as the Pittsburgh Pirates ace has been incredibly dominant all season, but there's a chance the Brewers righty could finish in the top three or top five of voting.
Peralta holds 2.65 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and has only allowed 117 hits in 169 2/3 innings this year. He's among the best in the league with 17 wins and has been dominant all year.
This bodes well for the Brewers, as Peralta is under contract next season, too.
