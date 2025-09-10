Brewers' Utilityman At Risk To Miss Postseason Roster
The Milwaukee Brewers have notoriously been one of the best teams in baseball for the last few seasons, and they've done it without spending a billion dollars or adding massive names at the trade deadline. In fact, the Brewers have often cut ties with their talented players, like Devin Williams, Josh Hader, and Corbin Burnes, in return for prospects.
This strategy of building the roster has led to a very healthy roster of talent that replenishes itself year after year. It's the same reason why the Brewers are able to reload their roster rather than have to enter a rebuild.
It has them sitting at the top of the league again this year. But they're going to need to make some tough roster decisions over the next few weeks, especially as they're trying to build their postseason roster.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently predicted that the Brewers would leave utilityman Jake Bauers off their postseason roster. Landers noted he could be kept as a left-handed bench bat, but it's unlikely as things currently sit.
MLB writer predicts Jake Bauers will miss Brewers postseason roster
"No one saw the Andrew Vaughn breakout coming, but come it did, and it could leave Bauers out of a job in a few weeks' time," Landers wrote. "The outfield is crowded as it is, and with Rhys Hoskins returning, there's virtually no chance that Milwaukee would carry three first basemen on its NLDS roster. Bauers doesn't run well, and he's not the most versatile defender, toggling between the corner outfield spots and the cold corner. Maybe they keep him around as a bench bat just to give Pat Murphy a lefty option to pinch-hit with, but I doubt it."
With Andrew Vaughn playing like a star, Bauers is left without a consistent job on the Brewers.
As the team continues to get healthy as the postseason draws closer, it becomes less and less likely that Bauers stays on the postseason roster.
Bauers has been a fine option all season, but he doesn't serve a real purpose on the postseason roster. He could be depth, but it's likely the Brewers will want to keep the best of the best on their postseason roster, and that's not Bauers.
