Brewers Adding 36-HR Slugger? Insider Talks Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best feel-good stories of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
The club entered the season as underdogs with many counting it out. It’s surprising why that was the case. Milwaukee does this every year. The Brewers have low expectations and then are consistently good and many act shock. There’s no reason to be surprised. This is a talented and young team that does all of the little things right. Plus, there’s a surplus of high-end pitching talent.
The Brewers are the real deal and if they can add a big bat to the lineup, they will be scary. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden talked about this and listed Milwaukee among the top landing spots for slugger Eugenio Suárez.
"No. 4. Milwaukee Brewers," Bowden said. "The Brewers have been the hottest team in baseball, and with GM Matt Arnold, the reigning MLB executive of the year, at the helm, don’t be surprised if they make a big splash at the deadline. They have the pitching staff to run the table in October, and adding a power bat like Suárez would be a game-changer for the lineup. The Brewers’ front office has made it clear that their biggest weakness has been the lack of offense on the left side of the infield. They would love to upgrade there, and Suárez is the best available solution.
"The Brewers could offer minor-league starter Bishop Letson, who has a 1.33 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 30 strikeouts in 27 innings this season at High A. The 20-year-old is on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, so a review of his medical reports would be an essential part of any deal. In addition, the Diamondbacks could also ask Milwaukee to include Caleb Durbin, who could fill in at third base for Suárez until prospect Jordan Lawlar is fully healthy and major-league ready. (Durbin has a 106 OPS+ over 249 at-bats this season and has been worth 2.1 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.)"
Something like this would take Milwaukee over the top.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Bring $70 Million Third Baseman To Milwaukee