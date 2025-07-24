Brewers Predicted To Bring $70 Million Third Baseman To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers could arguably use an upgrade at third base, but it's certainly not a necessity.
Rookie Caleb Durbin has stepped up in a huge way this summer, putting up an .833 OPS since the start of June. But the speedster could theoretically move around the diamond if the Brewers felt more secure in their pennant chase with a veteran stalwart at the hot corner.
Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks might be the perfect addition, because he's a rental and fits the Brewers' need for power. But the question is whether the Brewers might be open to a more imperfect addition if they miss out on Suárez.
Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated believe they would be.
On Thursday, Laws and Selbe predicted that the Brewers would acquire Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies ahead of next Thursday's deadline.
"McMahon is on pace to hit 20 homers for the sixth straight full season, an impressive accomplishment that’s somewhat lessened by playing half of his games at Coors Field—despite that fact, he’s never registered as an above-average bat by wRC+," wrote Laws and Selbe
"The 30-year-old is also set to make $16 million in each of the next two seasons, meaning the Rockies would likely have to pay part of his contract if they want to acquire a meaningful prospect package in a trade. Still, McMahon’s season statistics are about as consistent as they can get, and he could fill multiple spots around the infield for some playoff team."
McMahon's six-year, $70 million contract was backloaded, so it makes sense for the Rockies to try and get out now. But that also gives the Brewers incentive to avoid him. The way to win that trade is to pay down the bill so you don't have to give the Rockies anything, and that doesn't seem like a Brewers move.
Fortunately, the Brewers are playing well enough that they could absolutely make a run without McMahon, who also leads the National League in strikeouts. If they do get him, though, perhaps it's because they see something in his profile that they think they can improve.
