Brewers Advised To Avoid Acquiring $22.5 Million Polarizing Starter
The Milwaukee Brewers could use one more starting pitcher, but who could they target?
The free agent market certainly has heated up and contracts for pitchers have been astronomical so far. Blake Snell and Max Fried are the top two pitchers who have signed already. Snell landed a $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Fried snagged a $218 million deal with the New York Yankees.
Some mid-tier starters have come off the board, including Nathan Eovaldi who signed a reported three-year, $75 million deal with the Texas Rangers.
Contracts have been massive this offseason, so it would be somewhat surprising for the Brewers to spend like that. The trade market could be a viable option and a few hurlers already have been floated as trade candidates. One player the Brewers were urged to avoid, though, is Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery by FanSided's Tyler Koerth.
"Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks parting ways seems imminent following a disastrous 2024 season in which the southpaw had a 6.28 ERA," Koerth said. "However, finding a trade partner to take on all or a portion of the soon-to-be 32-year-old's $22.5 million seems unlikely. In Milwaukee's case, counting on a bounce-back 2025 season is no guarantee and should be deemed as too much of a risk.
"It will be interesting to see if the Milwaukee Brewers make any trades during the Winter Meetings. Right now, they appear heavily engaged in the starting pitching market, but they could also be looking to bolster their infield while also finding a trade suitor for closer Devin Williams."
Montgomery is due to make $22.5 million in 2025 after a disaster of a 2024 season. He had a 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances after signing late. The Diamondbacks have made it known that they want to move him and blasted him in the process.
He is just 31 years old and likely is going to make less than comparable hurlers in free agency, but there are too many question marks to swing a deal.
