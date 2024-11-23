Brewers Advised To Land Angels $8.9M Breakout Star If LA Cuts Ties
The Milwaukee Brewers may need to add a new infielder this winter but that doesn’t mean that they will break the bank in free agency.
Willy Adames is a free agent and widely is expected to sign elsewhere on a massive deal that has been speculated to approach $150 million or more. The Brewers don’t seem likely to spend that type of cash on Adames.
Losing him would force the Brewers to make some changes to the infield. It has been speculated that Joey Ortiz could replace him at shortstop if Adames does decide to leave. Milwaukee will have a hole to fill no matter what happens and because of this, Fox Sport’s Deesha Thosar suggested a trade for Los Angeles Angels breakout star Luis Rengifo.
“Second base: If the Brewers wind up moving (Brice Turang) or Ortiz to short, they could look to trade for Angels infielder Luis Rengifo, who will be in the final year of arbitration in 2025,” Thosar said. “It's a boon for Milwaukee that Rengifo plays both second and third, and he shouldn't cost them too many prospects or flashy players since he would be a one-year stop-gap option. Rangers infielder Justin Foscue could be another trade target, since he has no path to regular playing time in Texas.”
Rengifo shined in 2024 and slashed .300/.347/.417 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 78 games played. He saw time all over the field and appeared at second base, shortstop, third base, left field, and designated hitter.
He was one of the most talked about trade candidates ahead of the deadline, but injuries prevented a move from happening. Rengifo is projected to make $8.9 million in 2025. The Brewers could afford a deal like that and should consider a trade if Adames does leave.
