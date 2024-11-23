Mets Projected $64M Breakout Star Could Put Brewers Over Top
With all of the chatter about who the Milwaukee Brewers could lose this winter, it has gotten lost that the club won 93 games in 2024.
This is a good baseball team -- whether star shortstop Willy Adames returns or not. Milwaukee may not make a massive investment to keep Adames, but it certainly still could bring some key free agents to town without completely breaking the bank.
The Brewers are loaded with plenty of exciting, young talent and one of the best managers in baseball in Pat Murphy, who just picked up some hardware as the National League Manager of the Year. Milwaukee's rotation should get a boost as two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff should return to the hill.
If the Brewers can land another starter this offseason, they could be in a similar position at the top of the National League Central standings in 2025. One player who should be in consideration for the Brewers is breakout star Sean Manaea.
He had the best season of his career in 2024 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts for the Mets. He played a big role in helping to turn around the Mets' season and now is projected to get a deal this winter worth $64 million over four years by Spotrac.
That's a deal that the Brewers certainly afford and should consider. He may not have as big of a name as someone like Corbin Burnes, but he could provide valuable help toward the top of Milwaukee's rotation.
