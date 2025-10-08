Brewers Advised To Sign Angels' 2x All-Star To Fix Rotation For 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from the National League Championship series as they take a 2-0 NLDS lead over the Chicago Cubs into Wrigley Field for Game 3. They'll have Quinn Priester make the start in the potential clincher.
The Brewers have been very creative in finding ways to win this year, and are doing so without a great deal of power in their lineup. However, they are currently down a starting pitcher with Brandon Woodruff on the shelf for the series.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season, as will left-hander Jose Quintana, which means that when free agency begins, Milwaukee will need to search for starting pitching.
MLB Insider Proposes Fix To Brewers Rotation For 2026
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed ideal free agent targets for each Major League team pertaining to their individual needs, and for the Brewers, he proposed left-hander Tyler Anderson.
"Freddy Peralta will be back to anchor the Milwaukee rotation again next season, but with Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana both set to depart in free agency, the Brewers will potentially be relying on a long list of young arms that includes Quinn Priester, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson and DL Hall to round out the 2026 rotation," Reuter wrote.
"A reasonably priced veteran, similar to the one-year, $4 million deal they gave Quintana last winter, would be a wise investment."
Anderson is a two-time All-Star and has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels for the past three seasons. He went 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts for the Halos in 2025, posting a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last season, he was 10-15 with a 3.81 ERA and earned his second All-Star nod.
The 35-year-old will be relatively inexpensive, similar to Quintana last offseason. This potential move is right up the Brewers' alley and could turn into a high-reward situation for a team that typically stays away from long-term deals for high-priced players.
Fans can probably expect Woodruff to be out of the Brewers' price range, and for Quintana to walk in free agency. The free agent market will be full of starters to choose from, but the Brewers will more than likely have to go with a lower-cost option to boost their rotation for the 2026 season. We'll see where they ultimately land.
