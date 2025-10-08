Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Rhys Hoskins Has Striking Reflection On Being Left Off Playoff Roster

Jackson Roberts

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) watches from the dugout prior to game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) watches from the dugout prior to game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
As the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to chase down a World Series, one of the most experienced and highest-paid players on the roster is being left out of the fun.

The Brewers declined to include first baseman Rhys Hoskins on their roster for the National League Division Series, which they led 2-0 over the Chicago Cubs entering Game 3 on Wednesday. In the final season of a two-year, $34 million contract, Hoskins found himself overtaken on the depth chart by Andrew Vaughn after missing two months on the injured list.

For a nine-year big-league veteran with some memorable postseason moments under his belt, Hoskins understandably is experiencing frustration while watching his teammates play.

Hoskins' thoughts on missing out on October

Rhys Hoskins
Jun 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first base Rhys Hoskins (12) celebrates his run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Hoskins was asked about his reaction to the news that he wouldn't be on the NLDS roster, and one could tell he was still processing everything.

“Wasn’t much, man,” Hoskins told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Wish I had more for you.”

With 186 career regular-season home runs under his belt and six more in the playoffs, the 32-year-old Hoskins is justified in feeling like he could help the Brewers' cause. But it's also evident how much he cares about being a good teammate and showing up for the 26 players who are on the roster, every day of this postseason run.

“Just as a human, it’s tough," Hoskins said, per Hogg. "But (manager Pat Murphy) said this before and it really resonates with our group: It’s not how you feel, it’s how you act. That’s what I’m trying to do every day.”

Vaughn, who hit a three-run home run in Game 2 of the series, is under contract for next season as well. It seems tenuous that the Brewers would consider a reunion with Hoskins, but even as he faces long odds to be included on the roster for the championship series or World Series, the free-agent-to-be isn't ready to turn the page on his chapter in Milwaukee.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to answer that,” Hoskins told Hogg. “I feel like my time here isn’t done yet.”

All Hoskins can do at this point is stay ready, and whether he plays in October or not, this season will feel a lot better if it ends with a ring on his finger.

