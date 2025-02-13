Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff Addresses Return To Mound
It should be an exciting season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee won 93 games last season and although it lost some pieces this offseason, there are some high-profile players also returning. The Brewers lost Willy Adames and traded Devin Williams away. Milwaukee brought in Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in the Williams trade.
Cortes should go a long way in helping the rotation but the person who should have the biggest impact on the team's rotation in 2025 surely is All-Star hurler Brandon Woodruff. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury.
There has been a lot of talk about where he's at in his recovery. Manager Pat Murphy recently shared that he didn't expect Woodruff to be 100 percent at the very beginning of Spring Training. Woodruff followed it up by sharing that he hasn't had any setbacks and is in a good place, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
He took it a step forward and discussed the process to get back to his full strength, also shared by McCalvy.
“It’s not fear, but I’m anxious about Friday, ready, excited about Friday. Once I get through that, we check off that day and go to the next one.”
“It’s kind of like, take the calendar and throw it out the window,” Woodruff said. “I have these things in my mind, like, ‘Will it be June or July when I have my stuff back?’ I don’t know, maybe it comes quicker. That would be great. If not, will it come back in August and September when I’m getting close to the two-year mark? There’s a lot of things that can happen. It takes time. Patience has been the hardest thing for me. It’s not fear, but I’m anxious about Friday, ready, excited about Friday. Once I get through that, we check off that day and go to the next one.”
Clearly, it sounds like it's difficult to come back from the shoulder injury he had. But, he seems to be in a great place right now and if he can return to form, the Brewers will have a good chance at winning the division once again.
