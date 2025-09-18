Brewers All-Star Closer Predicted To Be Finalist For Major MLB Award
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on winning their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. They have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. They have the best record in Major League Baseball at 93-59 and lead the second-place Chicago Cubs by five games with 10 remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule.
A lot of players have emerged as stars, which has helped them stay in postseason contention after the losses of Devin Williams and Willy Adames last offseason. Before his injury, closer Trevor Megill was having a very strong season.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicts that the All-Star will finish third in the race for NL Reliever of the Year honors.
Brewers Closer Predicted To Finish 3rd For Major Award
"Major League Baseball awards the top reliever in the National League with the Trevor Hoffman award. The BBWAA will introduce a Reliever of the Year award to its annual award schedule starting in 2026," Bowden wrote.
"Megill has had a solid year for the team that has led the NL in wins for much of the season. Before going on the IL on Aug. 27 with a right flexor strain, he had 30 saves and a 2.54 ERA."
Megill certainly had put together a very strong season and could potentially have garnered more consideration for the award if not for his injury. His status for the postseason remains in question after hitting a bump in the road with his rehab.
He had appeared in 49 games with the Brewers this season and had averaged 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Without him, the Brewers have had to scramble with their bullpen a little bit. But if they can get him back and healthy in time for the postseason, they'll have a great chance to make a deep run into October for the first time since 2018.
Not since then have the Brewers gotten past the NLDS, and if Megill can return, their chances of making a deeper run will increase. Regardless, he had put together a very strong season before landing on the injured list.
It will be interesting to see how the 31-year-old right-hander's rehab process goes and if he will ultimately be able to make it back in time for the playoffs.
