Brewers All-Star Given 'Tentative' Return Update After 600-Day Hiatus
The Milwaukee Brewers have been navigating a 2025 season full of challenges, particularly within their pitching rotation.
Among the key storylines is the ongoing recovery of one of Milwaukee's most reliable arms, a two-time All-Star whose absence has been felt since September 2023.
This pitcher, a cornerstone of the Brewers’ rotation with a career 3.10 ERA over seven seasons and a standout 13-4 record in 2022, has faced a grueling journey back to the mound following major shoulder surgery in October 2023.
His 2025 journey has been marred by setbacks, including right ankle tendinitis and a right elbow contusion, which have delayed his return to the major leagues. Despite these obstacles, recent developments signal hope for Brewers fans eagerly awaiting his comeback.
The veteran right-hander began the season on the 15-day injured list, continuing his recovery from shoulder surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.
His rehab assignments have been a rollercoaster, starting with a promising outing on April 12, where he struck out five over 3.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville Sounds, hitting 95 mph. However, ankle tendinitis emerged before a May 11 start, forcing a pause in his initial 30-day rehab assignment.
A new rehab stint began on May 21, and he showed progress, notably throwing seven scoreless innings for High-A Wisconsin on May 28. Yet, another setback occurred on June 3 when a 108-mph comebacker struck his elbow during a start for Nashville, leading to a contusion that required further recovery time.
Now, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. According to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brandon Woodruff is slated to begin a new rehab assignment on Sunday for Triple-A Nashville. That sets him up to *tentatively* make his long-awaited return to the Brewers the following weekend at Miami.”
If all goes well for Woodruff, his return could bolster a Brewers rotation that has relied on Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana, and young arms amidst injuries to guys like Woodruff and Nestor Cortes.
Woodruff’s potential season debut against the Marlins could mark his first major league start in over 600 days.
