Brewers All-Star Given Three Possible Trade Destinations
The Milwaukee Brewers can’t stop winning, and now they have a surplus of talent at the major league level.
Milwaukee began the 2025 season with a decimated pitching staff, which makes their current predicament ironic — the Brewers suddenly have one too many capable starting pitchers.
That’s why it’s logical for the Brew Crew to cash in on prospect capital by trading one of them, something that FanSided’s Tyler Miller discussed on Monday.
“The Milwaukee Brewers’ starting pitching depth has been one of the storylines of the deadline,” Miller wrote. “It began with big-market teams thinking they could fleece the Crew for their ace, Freddy Peralta, but it has become a situation where the Brewers' front office is well-positioned to get a huge return for one of their extra rotation pieces, given that they certainly don't need to trade any of them.”
“With Peralta, Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, and Quinn Priester all pitching very well as of late, and Logan Henderson, Tobias Myers, and Chad Patrick waiting in Triple-A for another chance at the big leagues, the Brewers certainly don't need the services of their major offseason acquisition, Nestor Cortes, when he returns from the IL in the next few days,” Miller continued.
“If they do look to move Cortes, keep an eye on three American League contenders: the Houston Astros, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers. The Brewers would probably prefer to trade Cortes out of the National League, and each of the three teams mentioned could use another middle-of-the-rotation starter.”
But does Cortes have legit trade value right now, given his health status? He actually does, especially if suitors have been tuning in to Cortes’ rehab journey. Per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg, Corters is one rehab outing away from an MLB return. The lefty pitched 5 1/3 innings on Friday for Triple-A Nashville Sounds, allowing just two hits and one run.
More MLB: MLB Insider Reveals Trade Update On Brewers' Freddy Peralta