Brewers All-Star Hurler Named Among Top NL Rookies By MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have been Major League Baseball's best team all season long. At 89-56, they own the best record and lead the Chicago Cubs by 7 1/2 games in the National League Central. This comes after they suffered some monumental losses in the offseason. Both Willy Adames and Devin Williams departed over the winter, leaving the Brewers with some holes to fill.
However, they have had several young players step up into larger roles and give the team the boost it needed to stay among the top contenders in the Senior Circuit. They won 93 games last year and ran away with the NL Central by 10 games.
One such player to step up has been right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who made his Major League debut in June and was even named to the NL All-Star roster. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed his top 10 rookies from the National League, and Misiorowski was among them.
Brewers All-Star Named Among NL's Top Rookies
"Misiorowski, 23, debuted on June 12 and got off to a fast start, going 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA over his first five starts. He was so dominant he was placed on the NL All-Star team — a stunning decision given he’d made only those five starts and had been hit hard in one of them (he did throw a scoreless inning in the Midsummer Classic). On Aug. 3, he landed on the injured list with a left tibia contusion and hadn’t pitched well since returning from the IL until his most recent start this past weekend, when he went seven innings and allowed just one run against the Pittsburgh Pirates," Bowden wrote.
Misiorowski is 5-2 in 12 starts on the year and has posted a 4.09 ERA. While he went through some recent struggles, his future is still incredibly bright, and he should be a key piece for the Brewers going forward.
His emergence, along with the healthy return of Brandon Woodruff has helped the Brewers' rotation emerge as one of the best in the entire league, with two legitimate starters to go behind staff ace Freddy Peralta.
The right-hander has a live arm and got off to a very hot start with the Brewers this year, and even though he struggled after returning from the injured list, the Brewers are very high on him.
It will be interesting to see how he is used in the postseason.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Lose $34 Million Free Agent To AL Contender