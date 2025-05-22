Brewers All-Star Officially Retiring After 12-Year MLB Career
Another former member of the Milwaukee Brewers is hanging up his cleats and retiring from Major League Baseball.
It was shared earlier in the week that former Brewers infielder Kolten Wong was retiring. He isn't the only one, though. Fellow former Brewers infielder Jean Segura also announed his retirement this week, as shared by ESPN.
"Jean Segura, a two-time All-Star infielder who hit .281 in a 12-year major league career with six teams, announced his retirement," ESPN shared. "Segura's announcement was made on social media Wednesday by his agent, CAA Sports, and the Philadelphia Phillies, for whom he played from 2019-22.
"The 35-year-old Segura last played in the major leagues in 2023, with the Miami Marlins. He was an All-Star in 2013 with the Milwaukee Brewers and 2018 with the Seattle Mariners. Segura led the National League with 203 hits in 2016, while with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels. He lone postseason appearance was in 2022, with the Phillies."
Segura made his big league debut in 2012 and spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Brewers that year. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2013 as a member of the Brewers. That year, he slashed .294/.329/.423 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs. He had a successful 12-year big league career and last played in 2023 as a member of the Miami Marlins in the majors.
Overall, he finished his big league career with a .281/.327/.401 slash line with 110 homers and 513 RBIs in 1,413 games played.