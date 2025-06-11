Brewers All-Star Predicted To Avoid Blockbuster Deadline Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers' most consistent starting pitcher this season has been obvious.
Freddy Peralta is the only Brewers pitcher who has been healthy all season to this point and has a 2.69 ERA and 78-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio to show for it in a league-leading 14 starts. Peralta has eaten up innings for Milwaukee and has pitched 77 innings.
Peralta is making just $8 million this year and the Brewers have a club option worth another $8 million in 2026. Because of this, some have speculated that he could be a top-tier trade candidate this summer. While this is the case, FanSided's Tremayne Person predicted that Milwaukee will keep him around.
"Freddy Peralta isn’t going anywhere," Person said. "No matter how the Brewers approach the trade deadline — as buyers or sellers — Freddy Peralta isn’t going anywhere without a blockbuster offer. Milwaukee’s front office is expected to pick up Peralta’s affordable $8 million club option for the 2026 season, keeping their ace firmly in place.
"Peralta’s presence provides stability and leadership in a rotation with young talent like Logan Henderson and Jacob Misiorowski waiting in the wings. As the Brewers cultivate their next wave of arms, Peralta will be the steady veteran to lead the charge, anchoring the pitching staff through the transition. Looking beyond this season, Milwaukee’s outlook remains bright. With Peralta locked in as a cornerstone, the Brewers can confidently enter 2026 as serious contenders."
This is just a hypothetical prediction, but it would be a good idea. Peralta would bring back a pretty penny and Milwaukee has a surplus of pitching talent, but he has been the straw that has stirred the drink for Milwaukee's staff this season. He's having the best season of his career to this point and is cheap. If Milwaukee wants to make a run at a playoff spot, having a cost-controlled ace is great to have.
More MLB: Brewers Flamethrower Riding Insane Hot Streak For Milwaukee