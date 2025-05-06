Brewers All-Star Projected To Land $100 Million-Plus Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season as they likely hoped to have, but things could always be worst.
Milwaukee is 18-18 but things would be much worse if it wasn't for the performance of All-Star starter Freddy Peralta so far this season. The 28-year-old has been the team's most consistent -- and healthy -- starter so far this season. Through a league-leading eight starts he has pitched to a 2.18 ERA and 48-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
Peralta has been everything the Brewers could've asked for and more and luckily is under club control for the 2026 season if the team picks up his $8 million club option, which seems like a no-brainer. The way he is pitching is certainly going to make him a lot of money in the future, though. ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column in which he projected the next wave of "mega-contracts" over the next few years and projected Peralta in his $100 million tier.
"Freddy Peralta, SP, Milwaukee Brewers: The Class of 2026-27 is shaping up to be an all-time weak group of free agents," Passan said. "Peralta is no sure thing to be a nine-figure player, but since joining Milwaukee's rotation in 2021, he has the 11th-best ERA+ of any pitcher with 100-plus starts. Of those ahead of him, six have signed for $100 million-plus, and the others are Tarik Skubal (the top player in the Class of '26-27), Framber Valdez, Logan Webb and Sonny Gray. Peralta is showing no signs of aging, throwing harder this year than ever, and he'll be 30 on Opening Day after his free agency."
At least the Brewers have another year of control before free agency could come into play.
