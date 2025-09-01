Brewers All-Star Takes Positive Step Towards Milwaukee Return
The Milwaukee Brewers recently lost All-Star closer Trevor Megill as he was placed on the Injured List due to a flexor strain in his right arm.
After it was announced that Megill was being placed on the Injured List, there wasn't a concrete timeline given on when the team could expect him to return. But, there at least was a positive update on Monday. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com shared that Megill has been playing catch and has a bullpen scheduled for Thursday.
"Brewers closer Trevor Megill (flexor strain) has been playing catch and already has a bullpen scheduled for Thursday, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy said.
It was shared on August 27th that Megill was being placed on the 15-day Injured List.
If the Brewers were to get Megill back for any of the remainder of the regular season, that would be an absolute win. He has been dominant this season after fully taking over as the Brewers' closer. Megill has pitched to a career-best 2.54 ERA to go along with a 58-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings and 30 saves.
The Brewers have gotten some pieces back this week with Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz returning. Milwaukee also promoted Craig Yoho to help out in the bullpen. The fact that Megill is already throwing seems quick and music to Brewers fans' ears.
Will the Brewers All-Star return before the regular season ends?
When the injury was initially announced for Megill, it seemed like there was at least a chance he could miss the rest of the regular season and maybe even more. This is a good sign that he could be back at some point.
Megill made it clear after he was placed on the IL that he is optimistic that he would return as fast as possible.
"My intentions are to be off in 15 (days) and I'm going to do everything in my power to make that happen. Just going to work hard and get some good rest and come back strong."
It sounds like he's already making progress.
