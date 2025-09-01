Brewers Explain Why $34 Million Slugger Hasn't Returned
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently without the services of one of their most expensive sluggers.
Rhys Hoskins went to the Injured List after suffering a Grade 2 sprain in his left thumb. Hoskins hasn't appeared in a game for the Brewers since July 5th. Before going down with his injury, he was slashing .242/.340/.428 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, two stolen bases, 12 doubles, one triple, and 30 runs scored in 82 games played.
He's been working his way back down in the minors with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He's looked good in 10 games played. Hoskin is slashing .297/.386/.568 with two home runs and four RBIs for the Sounds. But, he hasn't been brought back up to the big leagues yet. So, why is that the case? Brewers manager Pat Murphy opened up about the decision
The Brewers have a decision on their hands
"There isn't a target date," Murphy said as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "We just feel like with our roster the way it is right now, he's a first baseman and a DH. We have both of those positions right now, and we have the opposite-handed, the left-handed hitter for pinch-hit situations. So, to thread the needle, we still feel like we need a little more time. With Jackson Chourio's health and the youth on the infield, we need a little more time to see how that's all going to fall. The 9th is his last day (on the rehab assignment."
Hoskins is an eight-year big league veteran with playoff experience under his belt. He surely will be back at some point. But, Andrew Vaughn's play in his absence certainly has made the decisions around the team dififult.
There is just over one week until the final day of Hoskins' rehab assignment. If an injury were to pop up, that would make the decision easy. But, you can't bank on something like that.
Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers. He has an $18 million mutual option for the 2026 season and it certainly doesn't seem likely at this moment that it will be picked up, but that is speculation at this moment.
