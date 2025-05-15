Brewers-Angels Already Seen As Potential Trade Deadline Match
There's no reason to give up on the Milwaukee Brewers yet.
Milwaukee is loaded with young talent and is just two games under .500 at 21-23. The Brewers have been ravaged by injuries and yet they've floated right around .500. Milwaukee hasn't won fewer than 86 games in a season over the last four years. It's too early to think that streak will come to an end.
There aren't too many gaping holes on the roster right now, things just haven't gone their way. It wouldn't hurt to add a reliever in some way, but this also could just be a cold streak. There's already been buzz about the upcoming summer trade deadline and one guy that was suggested as a hypothetical fit is Los Angeles Angels infielder Yoán Moncada by Athlon Sports' Dave Gasper as shared by Yahoo Sports.
"The Angels signed Moncada likely with designs on flipping him during the season for prospects as they continue their rebuild process. That plan is working out perfectly so far," Gasper said. "Moncada is having a strong bounce-back season, slugging a pair of home runs with an .873 OPS and is on pace to have his best season since 2019. When healthy, Moncada has the ability to provide a major spark offensively. Health has been the question for him in recent years, and he's already missed some time on the IL this year.
"But he's healthy now and he could be an inexpensive target for the Brewers to boost the left side of their infield without blocking any of the young players Milwaukee is excited about long-term."
Moncada was an interesting free agent this past offseason. He was suggested as a fit for Milwaukee back then as well by a few -- myself included -- but signed with Los Angeles. He's a talented player, but now it may make more sense to roll with Caleb Durbin to see what they have in him. In a few months that idea could change, but right now Durbin should be the guy.
