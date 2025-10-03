Brewers Announce Crucial Update On Star Pitcher Brandon Woodruff
No one on the Milwaukee Brewers wants to win a championship more than Brandon Woodruff, but injuries are a merciless opponent to even the most fierce competitors.
Woodruff returned from a year-and-a-half absence this summer following shoulder surgery and was looking like his usual, dominant self. But a lat injury suffered in mid-September brought his momentum to a screeching half.
Fortunately, the Brewers' regular-season dominance allowed the entire team to rest this week while the playoffs began. But as Milwaukee gets set for its own playoff opener on Saturday, Woodruff still appears a ways off from returning to the mound.
Woodruff out for NLDS vs. Cubs
On Friday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy gave the official word: Woodruff will not be available to pitch in the upcoming National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, as he told multiple reporters, including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Murphy also said that even a return during the championship series "would be a little early" for Woodruff based on how he's currently tracking, per McCalvy. So already, it's going to take some things to fall into place for the 32-year-old to appear in the playoffs at all.
Losing Woodruff as the regular season wound down was obviously painful for all the Brewers, but it's hard to imagine what the right-hander himself must be thinking. He spent the better part of two years rehabbing for a chance to pitch in moments like these, and he's also a free agent, so this injury could have serious implications for his future, inside Milwaukee or out.
In 12 starts this season, Woodruff pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 63 innings, striking out 84 batters and putting up a stingy 0.91 WHIP. He would have been a lock to start Game 2 of the NLDS behind ace Freddy Peralta.
The good news, if there is any, is that the lat injury is separate from the surgically-repaired shoulder, which Murphy deemed "100% healthy" on Friday, according to Brewer Fanatic's Jeff Stern.
Milwaukee will soldier on, and at this point, all anyone can hope for is fast healing and a long playoff run to allow Woodruff at least one more chance at postseason glory.
