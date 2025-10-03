Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Announce Crucial Update On Star Pitcher Brandon Woodruff

Crushing, but expected

Jackson Roberts

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, August 25, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws during the first inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, August 25, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No one on the Milwaukee Brewers wants to win a championship more than Brandon Woodruff, but injuries are a merciless opponent to even the most fierce competitors.

Woodruff returned from a year-and-a-half absence this summer following shoulder surgery and was looking like his usual, dominant self. But a lat injury suffered in mid-September brought his momentum to a screeching half.

Fortunately, the Brewers' regular-season dominance allowed the entire team to rest this week while the playoffs began. But as Milwaukee gets set for its own playoff opener on Saturday, Woodruff still appears a ways off from returning to the mound.

Woodruff out for NLDS vs. Cubs

Brandon Woodruff
Aug 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (right) talks with pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Friday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy gave the official word: Woodruff will not be available to pitch in the upcoming National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, as he told multiple reporters, including Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Murphy also said that even a return during the championship series "would be a little early" for Woodruff based on how he's currently tracking, per McCalvy. So already, it's going to take some things to fall into place for the 32-year-old to appear in the playoffs at all.

Losing Woodruff as the regular season wound down was obviously painful for all the Brewers, but it's hard to imagine what the right-hander himself must be thinking. He spent the better part of two years rehabbing for a chance to pitch in moments like these, and he's also a free agent, so this injury could have serious implications for his future, inside Milwaukee or out.

In 12 starts this season, Woodruff pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 63 innings, striking out 84 batters and putting up a stingy 0.91 WHIP. He would have been a lock to start Game 2 of the NLDS behind ace Freddy Peralta.

The good news, if there is any, is that the lat injury is separate from the surgically-repaired shoulder, which Murphy deemed "100% healthy" on Friday, according to Brewer Fanatic's Jeff Stern.

Milwaukee will soldier on, and at this point, all anyone can hope for is fast healing and a long playoff run to allow Woodruff at least one more chance at postseason glory.

