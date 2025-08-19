Brewers Announce Decision For $34 Million Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball and they could get even better in the near future.
Milwaukee has been without the services of one of its best hitters since July 5th. That was the day that veteran slugger Rhys Hoskins went down with a left thumb sprain. Hoskins was in the middle of a bounce-back campaign before going down. He had 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, 12 doubles, one triple, and 30 runs scored in his first 82 games of the season. On top of this, Hoskins was slashing .242/.340/.428 as well. This certainly has been an improvement over last year when he slashed .214/.303/.419.
When Hoskins went down, there was some real fear that the Brewers' lineup was going to take a hit. But, fortunately, Andrew Vaughn has stepped up. He has filled in for Hoskins and in 32 games is slashing .325/.391/.598 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs, five doubles, and 18 runs scored. In 32 games played, Vaughn has been great and has tallied 1.2 wins above replacement.
The Brewers have dominated since Hoskins went down and finally got a positive update about him on Tuesday. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Hoskins is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Brewers soon will face big decision at first base: Rhys Hoskins or Andrew Vaughn?
"The Brewers have sent 1B Rhys Hoskins to join 1B Jake Bauers on rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville," McCalvy said. "No, I do not know how that will play out at this particular point in time."
When Hoskins is ready to return, it surely will give the Brewers a tough question to solve. Vaughn has looked like a superstar to the surprise of many. Hoskins was great before going down with this injury. This is speculation, but riding the hot hand would make sense. But, who knows if Vaughn will still be thriving by the time Hoskins actually is ready to get back on the field. No matter what, finding a way to have both bats on the big league roster only will help down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Playing time will be interesting to sort out, but there's no doubt that Hoskins' improvement and return to Milwaukee will be a positive.
