Experts Assess Brewers Place Among National League's Best
The Milwaukee Brewers have been thriving recently.
That really is an understatement for the Brewers have been able to accomplish over the last few months. Just over the last few weeks, the Brewers had a 14-game winning streak. It got snapped on Sunday but the Brewers didn't wait long to start another one. Milwaukee got right back in the win column on Monday against the Chicago Cubs and now have a doubleheader on Tuesday against the National League Central rival.
Milwaukee has dominated the National League Central in recent year. But, the expectations were low for the club across the national media heading into the campaign. But, the last few months have been eye-opening. The Brewers quickly went from an afterthought to arguably the best team in baseball.
Things clearly have changed. For example, ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column discussing if topics are overreactions or not. One, was whether or not the Brewers are the best team in baseball. Schoenfield said that it isn't an overreaction.
Are the Brewers the top team in baseball right now?
"Overreaction: The Brewers are unquestionably MLB's best team," Schoenfield said. "'Unquestionably' is a loaded word, especially since we're writing this right after the Brewers reeled off 14 consecutive victories and won a remarkable 29 of 33 games. They became just the 11th team this century to win at least 14 in a row, and you don't fluke your way to a 14-game winning streak: Each of the previous 10 teams to win that many in a row made the playoffs, and four won 100 games. Baseball being baseball, however, none won the World Series. The Brewers were just the sixth team this century to win 29 of 33...
"VERDICT: NOT AN OVERREACTION. The Brewers look like the most well-rounded team in the majors, particularly if Yelich and Vaughn keep providing power in the middle of the order. They have played well against good teams: 6-0 against the Dodgers, 3-0 against the Phillies and Boston Red Sox, 4-2 against the New York Mets and 7-3 against the Cincinnati Reds. They're 5-4 against the Cubs with four games left in the five-game series. None of this guarantees a World Series, but they're on pace to win 100 games because they are the best team going right now."
This wasn't the expectation heading into 2025. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, or the Cubs were projected among the top teams in the league. Milwaukee is that team, though.
