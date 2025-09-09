Brewers Announce Demotion As Roster Starts To Get Healthier
The Milwaukee Brewers got a piece back for the bullpen on Monday and in response sent down one of the team's most intriguing bullpen prospects to the minor leagues.
Hunter Baumgardt of 97.3 The Game shared on social media on Monday that the Brewers were sending reliever Craig Yoho down to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and activating Grant Anderson from the 15-day Injured List.
"Brewers are getting a bullpen arm back as they start their series in Texas," Baumgardt said. "Grant Anderson was reinstated from the 15-day IL and Craig Yoho has been optioned to Nashville."
The Brewers officially took to social media to announce the move.
"Roster Moves: Grant Anderson, RHP, reinstated from 15-Day IL," the Brewers announced. "Craig Yoho, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
Yoho is someone who is just 25 years old and has looked like he has a long-term future with this team, but hasn't latched on in the majors this year. Last season, Yoho had a magical year and made it all the way up to Triple-A in his first full professional season. He made just three total professional appearances in 2023 and followed up with a 0.94 ERA in 48 appearances last year.
He had a lights-out Spring Training to the point where fans were clamoring for him to get a shot in the big leagues out of camp. He started the season off in the minors and in 39 total appearances has a 1.04 Triple-A ERA.
Yoho has now made eight big league appearances and has a 7.27 ERA, though. Although, that mainly was from earlier in the season. He gave up five earned runs on May 1st, which certainly skews the ERA in a small sample size like that. He had a scoreless appearance on Sept. 7th before his demotion. Of his eight big league appearances, five actually have been scoreless. Two have featured one earned run. And then there was the tough five-run affair.
We will see him again, and maybe even this year.
