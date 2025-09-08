Brewers To Add $34 Million Slugger During Rangers Series
It looks more and more like the Milwaukee Brewers are going to get a power boost on Tuesday.
There has been a lot said about the Brewers' offense. Although the Brewers are the top team in baseball, they don't hit a lot of home runs and that is something that has surprised people. ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column and talked about how a lack of power is a real threat for the Brewers in their pursuit of a World Series title this year.
Milwaukee is going to get a boost on Tuesday, though, with plenty of playoff experience. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Monday that there is a locker for Rhys Hoskins but noted that he wasn't expected back on Monday.
The Brewers are getting a boost
"Rhys Hoskins has a locker in the Brewers’ clubhouse in Arlington," McCalvy said. "Not anticipating the Brewers making a roster move for Hoskins today, but tomorrow is a good bet."
Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert followed up and shared that Hoskins is expected to be activated tomorrow.
"Rhys Hoskins has rejoined the team and will be activated tomorrow," Minnaert said. "'I look at it as three offensive players. That’s kind of the way it is in September, even though the rosters don't expand the way they used to, but I look at it as having three offensive options,' Pat Murphy said."
Hoskins had 12 homers in 82 games before going down with his injury. Now, he will return to the big leagues down the stretch and provide a playoff-tested, big bat to the team. It's unclear what his role will be. He was the starting first baseman, but Andrew Vaughn has been really good in his absence. It seems likely that both will play a role in some capacity down the stretch. That part will be sorted out by the team. You can never have too many good bats and that's what Hoskins is and why the team signed him to a two-year, $34 million deal. Milwaukee is about to take a step closer to full strength.
