Brewers Announce Infield Decision After Roster Battle
There have been a lot of questions about the Milwaukee Brewers' infield over the last few months but a question was answered on Tuesday.
Milwaukee lost star shortstop Willy Adames this past offseason to the San Francisco Giants. He landed in Milwaukee in 2021 and was the team's shortstop through the 2024 season. Adames was a great member of the organization but he is no longer here.
One big question has been who will replace him at shortstop. We no longer have to wonder. Manager Pat Murphy shared that Joey Ortiz will be at shortstop and Brice Turang will be at second base, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers' middle infield question is settled, says Pat Murphy: Joey Ortiz at shortstop and Brice Turang at second," McCalvy said. "Murphy praised the medical team for getting Turang's shoulder MRI scheduled, read and a second opinion completed all in one day yesterday."
This always seemed like the most likely option but things changed recently. Ortiz was floated as the next shortstop shortly after Adames signed with the Giants but recently it seemed like Turang may have had the edge in the roster battle. He's dealing with shoulder fatigue right now, though, so it makes perfect sense to keep him at second base.
He won a Gold Glove at the position last year and it's the easiest decision. Now, the next question is who will be at third base when Opening Day gets here?
