Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Return Timeline
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had outfielder Jackson Chourio in the lineup since July 29th due to a hamstring injury.
Initially, it seemed like Chourio could end up avoiding an Injured List stint. Unfortunately, that didn't end up being the case. Chourio is on the Injured List right now. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shed some light on Chourio's eventual return and shared that the current expectation is that he could return at some point over the next two to four weeks.
"Update from the Brewers on OF Jackson Chourio: His right hamstring strain is improving with treatment. Estimated timeline to return is 2-4 weeks," McCalvy said.
Chourio has played 106 games so far this season and is slashing .276/.311/.474 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 29 doubles, four triples, and 71 runs scored. On top of this, Chourio has tallied 2.2 wins above replacement.
The Brewers entered play on Tuesday with a 68-44 record and a three-game lead in the National League Central over the Chicago Cubs. This Brewers team is more than one player, no matter how much losing Chourio hurts. The Brewers are 4-1 since Chourio went down with his hamstring injury and took down the Atlanta Braves on Monday in their three-game series opener.
Losing Chourio hurts, but the Brewers have the depth to keep the outfield covered until he's able to return. But, hopefully his recovery timeline is on the shorter side of that two to four week timeline.
