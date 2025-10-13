Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Announce NLCS Roster, Including Major Pitching Staff Change

It's go time at American Family Field...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers (36) reacts after giving up a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers (36) reacts after giving up a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are the National League's last and best shot to dethrone the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nearly everyone had the Dodgers as the favorites to win the pennant again this season after a dominant playoff run a year ago and another offseason of major additions. But it was the Brewers who ran the show during the regular season, putting up a major league-leading 97 wins and sweeping all six games they played against LA.

As the two teams get set to square off in Game 1 on Monday night at American Family Field, the Brewers announced their 26-man roster for the series, with just one very intriguing change from the previous round of the playoffs.

Brewers swap out Nick Mears for Tobias Myers

Nick Mears
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) steals home as Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Nick Mears (25) looks on during the first inning of their National League Division Series game Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers' 12-man pitching staff kept 11 of the same arms from the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs. But they omitted Nick Mears, who pitched in three of the five games against Chicago, opting for Tobias Myers instead.

Mears, a medium-leverage reliever who didn't allow a run in his 1 2/3 innings of work against the Cubs, pitched to a solid 3.49 ERA during the regular season. But Myers is an arm who makes more sense for the Brewers in a seven-game series.

Because they have been going to the bullpen for nearly all of their needs, the Brewers have gotten just one start of at least five innings in the postseason so far. Myers, who was a rookie last season and threw a five-inning scoreless start in the wild card series against the New York Mets, could be a starting option or a bulk reliever in this one.

It wasn't the follow-up campaign Myers hoped for after a great debut, as the 27-year-old spent most of the season with Triple-A Nashville. But he pitched well in September (2.53 ERA in seven outings) and showcased the ability to pitch in more traditional relief spots.

Maybe the Brewers will use Myers in a similar role to Mears, but the more likely scenario would be letting him loose for several innings when manager Pat Murphy senses he's getting tired.

Meanwhile, the Brewers kept the same 14 position players from the NLDS (notably, no Rhys Hoskins for the second-straight series. Here is the complete roster:

More MLB: Brewers' Jose Quintana Expects This Role In NLCS Against Dodgers

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed