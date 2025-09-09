Brewers Announce Slew Of Injury Updates, Including All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers announced some important injury updates on Tuesday.
At this time of year, you're going to see a lot of injuries. That's just unfortunately a nature of the business. It's a long season and wear-and-tear always plays a big role. The Brewers are the top overall team in baseball right now, but they've suffered some crushing blows throughout the campaign. For example, All-Star closer Trevor Megill is currently on the Injured List, the Brewers had to find a way to fill in for Rhys Hoskins, the starting rotation at one point was down to Freddy Peralta at the beginning of the season, Christian Yelich just missed time with back soreness, and the list goes on.
Yelich is healthy now, though, and played on Monday. Hoskins is approaching his big return. And the Brewers announced some positive updates on Tuesday, including about Megill as shared by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Brewers have a handful of injury updates
"Brewers injury updates: Nick Mears has played catch up to 105 ft. Mid-Sept. is his targeted return," Hogg said. "Logan Henderson has a bullpen scheduled for 9/16, Trevor Megill threw a live BP today, and Shelby Miller will will undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair his UCL."
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy also shared the injury updates on social media while also noting that Mears is projected to return in mid-September and that fellow pitcher DL Hall is projected to return either late-September or early October.
"Brewers closer Trevor Megill already completed a live BP session today, the Brewers say. He may do one more after that, Pat Murphy told reporters yesterday," McCalvy said. "Brewers also had good news on Nick Mears and DL Hall, both of whom have resumed throwing. Mears’ return is targeted for mid-September, and Hall’s for late September/early October. Also, Logan Henderson has a bullpen scheduled for Sept. 16."
There's still a long road until the club gets closer to full health, but Milwaukee should get some reinforcements back in the near future with Megill, Mears, and Hall seeming like the closest back to Milwaukee.
