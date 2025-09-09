Milwaukee Brewers On SI

What Brewers' Christian Yelich Said About Back Injury Scare

The Milwaukee Brewers star opened up about the back soreness...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers got Christian Yelich back into the lineup on Monday and he looked good right away.

Yelich went 1-for-4 in the Brewers' 5-0 loss against the Texas Rangers. Yelich has been dealing with some back soreness, which obviously is nerve-wracking after all of the time missed last year. He is the best slugger in the lineup and without him, the lineup has significantly less home run potential. What should make Brewers fans feel a bit better, though, was he didn't appear to have any limitations on Monday. He was hitting missiles on Monday including three batted balls at 101.9 miles per hour or higher.

Brewers star slugger Christian Yelich comments on back soreness that led to missed time

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) hits a double during the eighth inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yelich commented on the back injury as well and made it clear that it wasn't a concern for him at all, as shared on social media by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"I was not worried for a second about it," Yelich said. "I knew when I missed time that it's going to spiralout of control with the stories and narratives and all that stuff. There was not one thing that hurt it. It was just, I think, played a lot in a short amount of time and wasn't feeling the greatest. And, yeah, sometimes -- I did have back surgery. So you're going to have days where you're a little stiffer and sore. It's kind of where we're at the season. We just wanted to make sure that everything was all good going down the stretch."

You can't really ask for a much better comment than what Yelich shared about his back. Right now, there are just a couple of weeks left before the Brewers will wrap up regular season play and enter the postseason. The club clearly has their eyes on something more than a few regular season wins and that's what led to the Yelich precautionary rest. Now, he's back and looked like himself on Monday. No need to worry, Brewers fans, Yelich is completely fine.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

