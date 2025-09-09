What Brewers' Christian Yelich Said About Back Injury Scare
The Milwaukee Brewers got Christian Yelich back into the lineup on Monday and he looked good right away.
Yelich went 1-for-4 in the Brewers' 5-0 loss against the Texas Rangers. Yelich has been dealing with some back soreness, which obviously is nerve-wracking after all of the time missed last year. He is the best slugger in the lineup and without him, the lineup has significantly less home run potential. What should make Brewers fans feel a bit better, though, was he didn't appear to have any limitations on Monday. He was hitting missiles on Monday including three batted balls at 101.9 miles per hour or higher.
Yelich commented on the back injury as well and made it clear that it wasn't a concern for him at all, as shared on social media by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"I was not worried for a second about it," Yelich said. "I knew when I missed time that it's going to spiralout of control with the stories and narratives and all that stuff. There was not one thing that hurt it. It was just, I think, played a lot in a short amount of time and wasn't feeling the greatest. And, yeah, sometimes -- I did have back surgery. So you're going to have days where you're a little stiffer and sore. It's kind of where we're at the season. We just wanted to make sure that everything was all good going down the stretch."
You can't really ask for a much better comment than what Yelich shared about his back. Right now, there are just a couple of weeks left before the Brewers will wrap up regular season play and enter the postseason. The club clearly has their eyes on something more than a few regular season wins and that's what led to the Yelich precautionary rest. Now, he's back and looked like himself on Monday. No need to worry, Brewers fans, Yelich is completely fine.
