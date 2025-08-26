Brewers Announced Demotion Amid Four Roster Moves
The Milwaukee Brewers got back in the win column on Monday night after back-to-back losses.
Milwaukee took down the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-5, at home at American Family Field. It was a busy day for the organization overall on Monday. Before the game, Milwaukee announced four moves. Right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson was placed on the 15-day Injured List due to right ankle tendinitis. Right-handed pitcher Easton McGee was recalled from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers was also recalled from Triple-A. Fellow right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick was sent down to the minors.
At this time of year especially, you're going to see a lot of moves like this. The Major League Baseball season is long. Even if guys are healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see a lot of people being banged up at this point in the year. You'll typically see roster shakeups like this all of the time. Milwaukee gave itself some more pitching depth at the big league level in the process. Myers was one of the team's biggest breakout starts in 2024, but this year he has only pitched in 12 games in the majors.
Brewers add more pitching depth amid roster shakeup
Patrick has been the closest equivalent this season. He is a rookie that came out of nowhere and played a massive role in the starting rotation as injuries played a role. Since the rotation got healthy, Patrick has bounced around as the team has seen fit.
Anderson has been lights-out for the Brewers this year with a 2.87 ERA in 57 appearances. Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field as fast as possible. The bullpen certainly needs him. McGee is another guy who has bounced back and forth, but hasn't had great success in the majors yet. This season, he has a 7.36 ERA in seven outings so far this year.
The Brewers have started to cool off of late, but got back into the win column on Monday and gave itself some more firepower before the game as well.
