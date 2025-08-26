Brewers Are About To Welcome Star Back To Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers have been missing outfielder Jackson Chourio since July 29th but it sounds like his return is imminent.
On Monday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy gave an update on the young infielder and shared that although he won't return Tuesday, the team is "closing in" on a return.
"Brewers manager Pat Murphy also indicated before Monday's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks that outfielder Jackson Chourio is nearing a return from the injured list as he recovers from a strained right hamstring," ESPN shared. "Chourio, who last played in the majors on July 29, began a rehabilitation assignment Friday...
"I don't think it's today or tomorrow, but I think we're closing in on it," Murphy said.
That's a pretty optimistic update for Brewers fans. Chourio began a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on August 22nd and saw action in three straight games. He went 1-for-11 over that stretch, but what matters most is that he's getting the reps in down at the minor league level and getting fully up to speed for a return to the big leagues. If there aren't any setbacks with his hamstring in the coming days, we could see him back soon.
On Aug. 22nd, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel talked about the possibility of Chourio returning before the end of the month.
"The Milwaukee Brewers have been just fine in Jackson Chourio's absence, but manager Pat Murphy has no qualms about getting his 21-year-old star outfielder back in the lineup," Hogg said. "By the sounds of it, that could potentially even happen by the end of the month. Chourio, who's been on the injured list since Aug. 1 with a right hamstring strain, began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville on Aug. 22."
Time is running out in August with just five days remaining after Tuesday. It sounds like he's making progress, though, and could either make that pre-September timeline, or shortly afterward.
