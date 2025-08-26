Brewers Get Encouraging Update About All-Star Freddy Peralta
The Milwaukee Brewers have been fortunate to have one of the top overall pitchers in the National League this season.
Freddy Peralta has been just that for the Brewers. Peralta earned his second career All-Star nod this year and is in the middle of a season for the ages for Milwaukee. Through 27 starts, Peralta has logged a 2.68 ERA, 160-to-57 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 147 2/3 innings pitched, and is leading the league with an impressive 15-5 record. Overall, Peralta has been a superstar this year.
One thing that is important to note about the 29-year-old as well has been his durability and dependability. Right now, most only are thinking or talking about the way the standings currently look for the Brewers. Milwaukee has an 82-50 record and clearly is the top team in baseball. It's easy to forget the first few months, though, when the Brewers were right around .500. Early on, the Brewers were decimated by injuries, specifically in the starting rotation.
Peralta had to carry the load and he did just enough to help keep the Brewers afloat every fifth day until the rotation got healthy and then the team took off.
Brewers facing decision for the starting rotation
He's a star, but doesn't have the bank-breaking contract other pitchers of his caliber do right now. He's making just over $8 million this year with a club option of $8 million for the 2026 season. Unsurprisingly, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said the current expectation is that the option will be picked up.
"Freddy Peralta, RHP, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: One year, $8 million. Age at start of 2026 season: 29. Peralta has excelled since taking over as the Brewers’ ace this season, going 15-5 with a 2.68 ERA in 27 starts. This might be the most obvious call of any club option listed: The Brewers will absolutely pick up the $8 million deal for 2026."
It's a no-brainer to pick up the option and also to keep him. There surely will be speculation out there about potential trades. But, the Brewers' World Series window is just opening up. No reason to take a step back.