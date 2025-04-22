Brewers Are Going To Miss Former All-Star For A While
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been hit hard this season and it's unclear when it will be at full strength.
The only thing that does seem clear is that it will at least be a while before that ends up being the case.
Milwaukee's depth has beem seriously tested. Heading into the season, the expectation has been that the rotation will feature some variation of Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Nestor Cortés, and Aaron Civale. Peralta has been great and has been with the team all season Myers, Cortés, and Civale have suffered different injuries. Woodruff and Quintana have been healthy but have taken time to build up in the minors. Quintana has made his debut and has been great.
The Brewers also acquired Quinn Priester due to all of the losses and he has been good so far in his stint in Milwaukee.
One person who seemingly won't be back for a while is Cortés. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List on April 6th due to a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. He was moved to the 60-day Injured List on Monday as Craig Yoho was called up to the majors. But, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that this isn't a sign of a "major setback."
"The Craig Yoho call-up is official," McCalvy said. "The Brewers optioned Logan Henderson back to Triple-A Nashville and shifted Nestor Cortes to the 60-day IL to open a spot on the 40-man. So, Nestor is out until at least late June.
"Moving Cortes to the 60-day does not indicate any major setback, Pat Murphy said. Only means that the anti-inflammatory shot did not eliminate the discomfort in his forearm as Cortes and the Brewers had hoped. So he still has not resumed throwing."
