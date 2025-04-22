Brewers Red-Hot Infielder Named Early Trade Deadline Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers already look like a team that could end up adding ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline rather than subtracting.
Milwaukee is 12-11 on the season so far, which obviously isn't exactly where it wants to be. But, when you take into account that Freddy Peralta is the team's only expected starter who has been with the club for the whole season to this point than it makes sense why this team can be good.
José Quintana has been great since making his season debut and Quinn Priester has shown promise since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox. Tobias Myers is nearing his return to the Milwaukee mound and Brandon Woodruff isn't too far from the big leagues as well. Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale have bigger question marks right now, but Milwaukee has been able to stay afloat even with the injuries.
As more pitching reinforcements come, the club will be even better. Could Milwaukee look to make some sort of move this summer? We'll see. But, ESPN's David Schoenfield did list No. 9 prospect Luis Peña as an early trade deadline candidate.
"Trade candidate: Luis Peña," Schoenfield said. "It will come down to this question: How much money do the Brewers have to make an upgrade? Consider Arenado as a potential player for them. Though the Brewers have a handful of options at third base, with Oliver Dunn and Vinny Capra getting first opportunity in a timeshare, that duo has been ineffective so far. But they're not taking on Arenado's salary.
"We'll see what pops up. Last year, they did trade for Aaron Civale in early July and then Frankie Montas at the deadline to help the rotation, so ownership might be willing to expand the payroll at least a little. Peña is a teenage infielder who won the Dominican Summer League batting title in 2024, but he's behind Jesus Made and Cooper Pratt on the prospect depth chart."
