Brewers Attempting To Make NLCS History Vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers are staring at a deficit right now that only one team in Major League Baseball has been able to pull itself out from.
It's been 21 years since the Boston Red Sox pulled off baseball's most improbable comeback to date storming all the way back after being down three games to none against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series back in 2004. Boston did the seemingly impossible and worked its way back and eventually went on to take down the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.
This isn't Boston's story, though. This Brewers team has had its back against the wall before. Obviously, not like it is right now one game away from elimination against the reigning World Series champions, but this team has dealt with adversity throughout the season and has come out on the right side of it. They will need history on their side if they want to come back. No team in National League history has been able to come back from down three games in the NLCS before.
The Brewers have a tough road ahead
It's going to take a miracle to get back into this series. The Brewers are turning to José Quintana to try to get the club back into the win column. He has a career 4-2 record against Los Angeles to go along with a 2.32 ERA in 15 outings. This year, he faced the Dodgers twice and allowed five earned runs across 12 innings of work.
The Dodgers are sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound on Friday night.
At the end of the day, it's unbelievably difficult to make a comeback like the Brewers need to do. That's why just one team has done it. But, it's not impossible. Milwaukee's pitching is strong enough that if it can get through Friday night's game, it can give itself a chance each night. The only game the Brewers were out of was Game 2 when they lost 5-1. The Brewers lost 2-1 in Game 1 and 3-1 in Game 3.
On the bright side, Jackson Chourio made it sound like he will be good to go for Game 4 after exiting Game 3.
Milwaukee has dealt with adversity all season to this point including high-impact injuries, like Chourio and the vast majority of the starting rotation. But, the Brewers made it through each time. It's a tough ask for a team to make history, but it isn't over until the final out is made.
