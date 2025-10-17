Brewers' Jackson Chourio Addresses Game 4 Status After Exit
The Milwaukee Brewers are one game away from elimination from the playoffs right now.
Milwaukee is up against a wall and is going to need a comeback for the ages if it wants to make a run to the World Series. Only one team in Major League Baseball history has been able to storm all the way back after facing a three-game deficit in a seven-game series: the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series all the way back in 2004.
The Brewers have an uphill climb ahead and it will be even more difficult if Jackson Chourio is unable to go. He was forced to exit Game 3 with an apparent leg injury. After the game on Thursday night, Chourio made it sound like he will be ready to roll on Friday through an interpreter, as seen in a clip shared to X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Yeah, definitely," Chourio said through an interpreter when asked if he will play. "Right now, I feel physically good and I think tomorrow I can be in play."
Jackson Chourio talked about his Game 3 exit
Chourio also shared that he believed it was just a cramp.
"No, no, it was a cramp," Chourio said through an interpreter. "Just a cramp. I think I maybe tried to pull the trigger a little too hard there. That's maybe what caused it. But, just a cramp."
Milwaukee is set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in a make-or-break game for the Brewers' season. If the Brewers lose, they go home. If they win, they will see another day and face the Dodgers again on Saturday night.
The Brewers need all of the help that they can get if they want to make history and join Boston on the list of teams to seemingly accomplish the impossible. Getting Chourio back in the lineup would surely help. He has dealt with hamstring issues this season, so obviously there is some concern. But, the fact that he thought after Game 3 that he would be ready to roll Friday is a positive sign.
