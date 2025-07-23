Brewers 'Best Fit' Is Royals All-Star, Not Eugenio Suárez, Says Jeff Passan
The Milwaukee Brewers may have lost their 11-game winning streak, but their momentum heading into the trade deadline has hardly been curtailed.
Now tied with the Chicago Cubs for the best record in Major League Baseball, the Brewers have looked like the most complete team in the sport since mid-May. That makes any potential addition they may find at the deadline more of a luxury than a necessity.
Still, the National League is extremely competitive, and any meaningful upgrade that can be had at a reasonable price should be explored.
Some may see Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez going ballistic and think he should be a strong fit for the Brewers. But according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, that's probably not going to happen.
However, Passan did throw out a second 2025 All-Star as a potential fit for the Brewers at this deadline: Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia.
"To be clear: Kansas City has shown no inclination to move Garcia, who can play all around the diamond but is a very good shortstop, and the Brewers aren't actively seeking a replacement for Joey Ortiz at short. This is more a reflection of how deep the Brewers are -- and why they own the best record in baseball: There are no clear holes on this roster," wrote Passan.
"As much as Josh Naylor or Ryan O'Hearn would fit the bill at first base and balance their lineup, the Brewers tend not to make lavish moves at the deadline, which is why adding Eugenio Suárez to play third -- over Caleb Durbin, who's hitting .318/.398/.465 since May 21 -- is not in the cards," Passan wrote.
The 25-year-old Garcia plays third base in deference to Bobby Witt Jr., but he'd profile as an above-average MLB shortstop on defense. And his breakout at the plate has been fun to watch, as he sports a .788 OPS, 18 stolen bases, and 26 doubles.
The Royals are hurting for offense, so the Brewers would have to blow them away with a package for Garcia. So while it may be unlikely, it's understandable why Passan thinks Milwaukee should focus their energy on trying to make some magic happen in case they can plug one of their few holes.
