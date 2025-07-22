Brewers Predicted To Broker Christian Yelich Reunion With Blockbuster Braves Trade
Things could hardly be going much better for the Milwaukee Brewers these days.
The Brewers have now won 11 games in a row, making them the first National League team to 60 wins. They took over sole possession of first place in the National League Central for the first time all season thanks to the Chicago Cubs' loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Now, with the trade deadline looming, it feels like the Brewers have a big opportunity. They could separate themselves from the Cubs with the right acquisition, which would likely be a big bat of some kind.
One baseball analyst has an idea in mind for that big bat, but it's a fairly risky one.
On Sunday, Greg Amsinger of MLB Network predicted that the Brewers would trade for Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, a three-time All-Star who has regressed this year and recently lost his starting job to the catching tandem of Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy.
"Marcell Ozuna is a true DH," Amsinger said. "He's been sliding down the Braves' lineup. It's a losing environment--the guy can still hit. I'm looking for a team that needs a right-handed bat that Marcell Ozuna will be comfortable with. So I'm looking for some familiarity, okay?
"Christian Yelich hit in front of Marcell Ozuna when they were teammates with the Marlins. Let's make that happen again. The Brewers are good; they need a right-handed bat in the middle of that order. Marcell Ozuna to the Brewers.
The 34-year-old Ozuna has great plate discipline this year, but he's lost his power, which may be spurred on by a hip injury. He's slashing .235/.361/.390 with 13 home runs, good for a 112 OPS+.
Ozuna has 10-and-5 rights, meaning he can veto any potential trades, but it's hard to imagine he wouldn't want to escape a non-contending team and a situation where he's not starting very often.
So the question then becomes: what is the market going to be for Ozuna? Do the Brewers want to get involved, and if so, is he the right target to improve a lineup that's currently clicking?
