Brewers Big Yankees Addition Finally Set For Milwaukee Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers made one significant move this past offseason and fans will soon be able to see the big addition of the deal.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin. Cortes obviously has made two appearances with the Brewers but is currently on the Injured List. Durbin hasn't made his big league debut yet and started the season in the minors. While this is the case, Milwaukee sent Oliver Dunn to the minors on Thursday and are bringing Durbin up to the majors, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Infield prospect Caleb Durbin was on his way to Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers moved to generate more production from third base," McCalvy said. "The Brewers announced Thursday morning that they’d optioned third baseman Oliver Dunn to Triple-A Nashville, and while they didn’t immediately announce a corresponding move, a source indicated to MLB.com that it would be Durbin, the 25-year-old infielder who was acquired from the Yankees in the Devin Williams trade and ranks 21st on MLB Pipeline’s list of the top Milwaukee prospects...
"In swapping Dunn for Durbin, the Brewers are trading defense for what they hope is a boost in run-production. Durbin slashed .278/.316/.482 in his first 13 games with Triple-A Nashville. He has a career .782 OPS in the Minor Leagues with 113 stolen bases in 294 games, which doesn’t include his record-setting 29 stolen bases in last year’s Arizona Fall League before the Brewers acquired Durbin in December along with left-hander Nestor Cortes from the Yankees for Williams."
Durbin didn't have the best Spring Training, but he's looked good to kick off the season in Triple-A. Now, he'll get the opportunity to get his first taste of big league action.
More MLB: Brewers Urged To Make Change Involving Spring Training Star