Brewers Urged To Make Change Involving Spring Training Star
The Milwaukee Brewers entered Spring Training with a lot of questions in the infield.
Aside from Rhys Hoskins at first base, every other infield position was up in the air. The team opted to move Joey Ortiz to shortstop and keep Brice Turang at second base. At third, Oliver Dunn, Vinny Capra, and Caleb Durbin were the guys most in the mix for the job.
Dunn and Capra made the big league roster and Durbin went to the minors. Dunn was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday and Capra hasn't been able to carry his red-hot Spring Training into the 2025 season. So far this season, Capra has slashed .097/.125/.194 with one homer and three RBIs. Durbin is in the minors still as of writing and is slashing .278/.316/.482 with two homers, three RBIs, three stolen bases in 13 games.
Clearly, the team is trying to do something to make a change as they sent Dunn to the minors. But should more be done? FanSided's Tremayne Person made a list on Wednesday of two guys who could get more playing time and two who should get less. They suggested that Capra should get less.
"Vinny Capra was the rave of Brewers camp this spring," Person said. "The utility infielder turned heads by launching a team-leading six home runs and driving in 14 runs across 16 Cactus League games, all while slashing .292/.358/.729. His performance was big enough to earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster, with fans and analysts alike wondering if Milwaukee had unearthed a hidden gem...
"In 31 at-bats, he’s collected just three hits — one of which was a home run early in the campaign that briefly stoked excitement. Outside of that flash, his bat has gone ice cold. He's slashing a meager .097/.125/.194 with 10 strikeouts, giving him a strikeout rate north of 31 percent. What complicates matters even further for Milwaukee is that Capra is out of minor league options. That means if the Brewers want to remove him from the active roster, they’ll have to designate him for assignment — exposing him to waivers and potentially losing him for next to nothing."
Should the Brewers make a change?
