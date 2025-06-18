Brewers Biggest Trade Deadline Need Becoming Obvious
The Milwaukee Brewers had a tough night on Tuesday.
Milwaukee kicked off an all-important three-game series against the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs and lost the first game, 5-3. It was a hard-fought game, but Chicago came out on top to drop the Brewers' record to 39-35. The Brewers are in second place in the division and now are 6 1/2 games behind the Cubs.
The Brewers are a team that has already overcame a lot of hardship this season. It's been a campaign full of injuries but the Brewers are still right there in the mix with a little over a month to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
This team is worth investing in. The Brewers have plenty of young talent and have shown that they are a resilient bunch. If the Brewers were to add ahead of the trade deadline, what type of move should they target? Well, Milwaukee has plenty of pitching so it doesn't need any more right now. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy identified adding more power to the lineup as the team's biggest deadline need.
"Brewers: Power," McCalvy said. "The Brewers knew they’d miss Willy Adames and his 87 home runs in his three full seasons with the Brewers, but thought they could make up those runs with a pesky approach and speed. The results have been underwhelming, and with the Brewers hovering around a .360 slugging percentage they are flirting with their least power-packed season since 1976. Third base would be one area to add some pop if GM Matt Arnold can find a match, but there’s one problem: Power often comes with a high price tag."
That's a good idea right there. Milwaukee is toward the bottom of the leaderboard in homers this season. The Brewers currently rank 25th in baseball with just 66 homers as a team. Adding some sort of slugger into the mix would greatly help. The Brewers have found ways to make due, but this is the biggest loss felt by losing shortstop Willy Adames. He launched 32 homers last year and drove in 112 runs. That production hasn't been found yet.