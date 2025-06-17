Could Brewers Select Baseball's Newest Sensation?
The Milwaukee Brewers are a little less than one month away from infusing the franchise with some more talent.
Milwaukee has the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. It's going to be a fun few weeks in preparation for the draft. Who should Milwaukee take? Milwaukee took outfielder Braylon Payne with the No. 17 pick last year and first baseman Blake Burke at No. 34. In 2023, the Brewers took infielder Brock Wilken with the No. 18 pick and pitcher Josh Knoth with the No. 34 pick.
There isn't a lot of concrete buzz out there right now, but one guy Milwaukee should have its eye on right now is Arkansas ace Gage Wood. He's currently the No. 50-ranked prospect in this year's class by MLB.com.
"After Wood became Arkansas' closer as a freshman in 2023 and then continued to log high-leverage relief innings as a sophomore, scouts looked forward to him joining the rotation this spring," MLB.com said. "He came down with a shoulder impingement after his second start and missed two months before coming back for the stretch run. Though his command was sporadic, his combination of stuff and strikes could still land him in the top two rounds.
"Wood has one of the best fastballs in the Draft, sitting at 94-96 mph and reaching 98. Its combination of velocity and carry, along with his low release height and flat approach angle, produce elite rates of chases, as well as overall and in-zone swing and misses."
Wood is shooting up draft boards, though. He just had one of the most impressive outings by a pitcher you're going to see. He was one hit by pitch away from a perfect game. He pitched the third no-hitter in Men's College World Series history. He struck out 19 batters against Murray State on Monday.
If the Brewers are going to go with a pitcher at No. 20, it should be this guy.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Buzz Growing After Rafael Devers Blockbuster