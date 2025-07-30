Brewers Blockbuster? Insider Addresses Milwaukee's Deadline Plan
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably are the top team in baseball right now, but does that mean that they will make a big splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline?
The Brewers already swung one deal in acquiring veteran catcher Danny Jansen. Rumors have been swirling for a few weeks about the possibility of Milwaukee landing someone like All-Star slugger Eugenio Suárez, but ESPN's Jeff Passan threw some cold water on the idea of the Brewers making a splash.
Passan and fellow ESPN insider Buster Olney shared a column on Wednesday highlighting the latest noise that they are hearing. Passan said the Brewers "won't do much" unless the right deal falls into their lap.
"The (Toronto Blue Jays) want at least one more reliever after getting Seranthony Dominguez from the Orioles," Passan said. "Detroit wants to shore up the back end of its bullpen and isn't against nibbling for value on bigger pieces. The (Houston Astros) want a starting pitcher. The New York Mets will get an arm and a center-field bat. The Brewers won't do much, unless value falls into their laps. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) will consider bigger names, with a reliever the top priority."
The Brewers don't need as much as other teams. Milwaukee has a 64-43 record right now. But, adding a slugger certainly wouldn't hurt. Don't get your hopes up for a massive splash, but still certainly keep an eye on the red-hot Brewers before Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.
