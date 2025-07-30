Jackson Chourio To Miss Time? Brewers OF Speaks About Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly had a scare on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee faced off against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs and came out on top once again, but young outfielder Jackson Chourio was forced to leave the contest. Chourio has been red-hot of late and went 2-for-3 in the game on Tuesday, but was forced to leave after clubbing a triple in the fifth inning.
It was revealed that it was a hamstring injury that knocked Chourio out of the contest.
After the game, the 21-year-old opened up about his injury through an interpreter and made it sound like he feels alright, as shared by ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"My leg is a touch tight, but I feel good," Chourio said. "It felt more like a little tickle at first. The more I kept going, I was just hoping to get to third base there. Once I got there, more than anything, it felt like a cramp."
As of writing, it's unclear if he will be back in the lineup on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers will complete their three-game series against the Cubs at American Family Field with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CDT.
The Brewers arguably are the best team in baseball right now and Chourio has been the engine that has been driving the offense. Losing him for any period of time would be rough. Now, we wait to see if it was just a cramp or more.